Iran strongly slams Israel's ongoing brutal genocide in Gaza

In a Farsi post on his X account on Wednesday, Kanaani said that August 21 marks the anniversary of the Zionists' crime in setting fire to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the first Qibla for Muslims worldwide.

He added that this day has been designated as the International Day of Mosques following a proposal by the Islamic Republic of Iran and was adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Kanaani emphasized that on the International Day of Mosques, there is a strong denunciation of the ongoing aggressions by the Zionist regime against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the persistent brutal genocide of the Palestinian people.

While strongly condemning the widespread and horrific destruction of the Zionists in the Gaza Strip, he once again called on the world to take practical, immediate, and effective measures against the apartheid regime.

Over the past ten months, in addition to the massacre of more than 40,000 Palestinian civilians, including thousands of babies, children, and women in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the Zionists have carried out extensive destruction of mosques and churches, and have clearly shown their hostility to the sanctities of the religions and their divine teachings to the whole world, he underlined.

3266**2050