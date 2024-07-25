Iran’s Supreme Leader lauds growing power of resistance

KHAMENEI.IR, an information web of the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader published the remarks that were posted in Hebrew on the X account of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday night.

An organization with military, political and economic power like the US is fighting behind the Zionists against the Hamas movement and they could not bring them to their knees, the Leader wrote in his post.

The X message depicted some pictures showing resistance fighters and their military equipment as well as incorporated a video displaying some of the attacks on enemy targets.

The post came as Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering his speech before the US congress and seeking more US financial and military support for the Zionist regime's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip since October 7, after al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory Palestinian operation against the regime’s decades-long atrocities in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

Since the onset of the war, the US has given financial and military aid to the regime to go ahead with its massacres while defending it on international platforms, including in the United Nations.

Regional resistance groups from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, however began their anti-Israel operations in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians as well as to boost the morale of Palestinian fighters resisting invading Zionist forces on the ground in Gaza.

The regional resistance front has so far inflicted heavy damage and loss to the regime's military by targeting Israeli positions deep inside the occupied territories as well as elsewhere in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has, time and again, openly supported the resistance against the Israeli occupation and aggression as the right of the Palestinian nation. Tehran has also called on Islamic countries and Muslims around the world to prioritize the Palestinians' cause and support their resistance against the occupying regime.

