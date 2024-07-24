Informed source: Violent attack on Islamic centers in Germany is unprecedented

The informed source living in Germany, who asked not to be named, added that police officers "attacked" Islamic centers located in Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Hamburg at the same time since this morning (Wednesday) and are confiscating the property and assets of these centers.

According to him, the police entered the mosque area with a dog without taking into account Sharia considerations, and after several hours, they are still conducting inspection operations.

In addition, the homes of officials, managers, imams and staff of the centers are surrounded by the German police and it is not possible to communicate with them at this point of time.

The well-informed source described this operation as a "heavy attack" and a "violent attack" by the German government against a religious institution that has never been seen before.

The source rejected the accusations of German institutions about the connection of the four Islamic centers in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt with each other and any government and stated that first of all these four centers operate independently and their history goes back to before the Islamic revolution.

Secondly, the activity of these centers is completely within the framework of the laws and regulations of the German government.

Thirdly, their imams are identified, attracted and employed by the people and are approved and supported by religious authorities.

The informed source described the function of Islamic centers in Germany as holding religious ceremonies, inviting people to peace, friendship, and peaceful coexistence and stated that these organizations have not taken any action that would endanger the security of Germany.

He also clarified that so far, no documents have been proven to show that these centers were related to extremist groups, and he has always acted in line with the activities stated in his constitution.

