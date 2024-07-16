If US returns to JCPOA; Iran will respond appropriately to respectful behavior: Spox

In an interview with the Russian TV channel Russia Today (RT) and in response to a question about the prospects of relations between Iran and the United States in the new governments of the two countries, Kanaani said that the US government, from the beginning of the victory of the revolution until today, has adopted a hostile and interventionist policy with regard to the Iranian nation.

"Iran will respond proportionately to reasonable and correct behavior and to respectful behavior, and in this regard, it is expected that the United States will comply with the JCPOA," Kanaani added.

He clarified that the US government did not stick to even the biggest agreement reached from a multilateral diplomatic approach, namely the JCPOA agreement, and illegally withdrew from it.

"I believe that the situation in Iran-US relations will change when the US makes a fundamental and tangible change in its hostile policies against Iran," he added.

