Iran proposes creation of BRICS information network

In a meeting of the heads of information departments and spokespersons of BRICS foreign ministries held in Moscow on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani outlined Iran's proposals regarding the role of member countries in the media and information sectors to achieve collective objectives such as a more “just and multipolar world.”

Kanaani emphasized the need to launch a BRICS Information Network to facilitate information sharing among member states.

This network, he explained, could function to counter the opposing forces in the West that hinder the free flow of information within BRICS, combat misleading and fake news campaigns, and address the adverse impacts of unilateral sanctions.

Kanaani noted that media diplomacy is now an integral part of diplomatic activities, as the media is the most powerful tool used by diplomats to “disseminate the views, messages and positions of countries.”

He also said Iran is prepared to work with other BRICS member states to enhance the international standing of the alliance, utilizing the country's media capabilities.

