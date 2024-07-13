OIC condemns new Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip

In a statement on Friday, the OIC denounced the regime’s atrocities, including what was recently documented by media reports about the recovery of the bodies of more than 60 martyrs in the streets and inside destroyed homes, and the injury of hundreds of civilians, as well as the systematic destruction of roads and residential buildings in the industrial area and Tal al-Hawa.

The OIC considered, in a statement, that this constitutes an extension of the crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, United Nations resolutions, and the relevant orders of the International Court of Justice.

It also warned of the dangerous escalation in the pace of attacks and organized terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation forces and extremist settler groups throughout the West Bank, including the occupied city of al-Quds, and the targeting of all Islamic and Christian holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The OIC also renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities regarding the necessity of an immediate and comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

6125**4354