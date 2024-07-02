Indonesian rendition of Servant of the Nation unveiled in Jakarta

Radio Republik Indonesia, the country's state radio network, hosted the event on Tuesday, which was attended by Indonesian political and cultural figures, as well as Iranian expatriates.

Iran's Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi addressed the ceremony, honoring the late president Raisi, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in May.

He pointed out that the martyred president had dedicated his life to sincerely serving not only the Iranian nation, but also the oppressed people of the world.

Nasaruddin Umar, the grand Imam of Indonesia's Istiqlal Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the Islamic world, also paid tribute to president Raisi and expressed condolences to the government and nation of Iran for their loss.

Written by Amir-Ali Sharifi, the Servant of the Nation is a biography of Ebrahim Raisi that delves into his achievements and services for Iran and the Islamic world.

4353**2050