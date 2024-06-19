Efforts continue to increase support for Palestine in EU: Irish PM

Harris, who recently became the leader of the ruling party and took over the premiership after the sudden resignation of Leo Varadkar revealed that he discussed and consulted about the war in Gaza in his first phone call with US President Joe Biden, IRNA reported on Wednesday morning citing an independent website.

He said that he told Biden that for Ireland, establishing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is of particular importance.

“In the opinion of the American president, the implementation of a two-state solution is necessary to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians”, the Irish PM said referring to his conversation with Biden.

The Prime Minister of Ireland went on further and said that there should be full accountability for the death of civilians and war crimes in Gaza, and added: My question to everyone is, what can we do to establish a ceasefire in Gaza?

Elsewhere in his remakes, Harris deplored the Zionist regime's attempt to use the recognition of Palestine by Ireland, Norway and Spain as a pretext for expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“We continue our efforts to increase support for Palestine at the European Union level”, he noted

According to IRNA, the Irish premier explained the position of the new government on the foreign policy and said that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened and Ireland cannot remain silent on Israeli actions. “Anyone who can endure intentional starvation has lost his humanity”.

Ireland, Spain and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state recently in a coordinated effort to add international pressure on Israel to stop atrocities against Palestinian. Days later Slovenia also joined.

Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria have already recognized Palestine within the European Union.

The United Kingdom and Australia have also indicated that they are considering recognition of the Palestinian state, further demonstrating the growing international support for this cause.

Relations between the EU and Israel have soured since the Gaza war began in October, and over the Zionist regime’s defiance to the bloc’s call for an end to bloodshed and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

