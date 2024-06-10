Iran’s acting FM hold talks with Belarusian FM in Russia

On the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, Bagheri Kani, who headed the Iranian delegation in Russia, met and held talks with Aleinik.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as ways to develop cooperation.

The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in attendance.

The participants paid tribute to the late Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.

This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023.

Now full members of the association include Iran, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Around 30 more countries want to cooperate with BRICS in various formats.

