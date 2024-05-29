Danish PM condoles with Iranian gov't, nation

"Your Excellency, I hereby express my condolences on behalf of the Danish government for the loss of the President, His Excellency Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Hossein Amirabdollahian and his companions," she said in her message.

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his companions including Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

2050