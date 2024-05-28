Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestinian state

Spain's formal recognition of Palestine took effect on Tuesday, alongside Norway's move to do the same. Ireland is also set to follow suit later in the day.

The diplomatic move is seen as a significant step towards advancing the prospect of a so-called two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and putting pressure on the Israeli regime to stop its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

After his cabinet approved the measure, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the establishment of a Palestinian state is "the only route to peace" in the Middle East.

In Ireland, the Palestinian flag was raised outside the seat of the Irish parliament in Dublin.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris emphasized that this recognition is a "practical action" to help keep the hope of a two-state solution alive, at a time when others are "trying to sadly bomb it into oblivion."

“I again call on prime minister Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza,” he said.

In a statement, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described his country's official recognition of a Palestinian state as "a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine."

The diplomatic recognitions have prompted a strong reaction from the Israeli regime, which recalled its ambassadors from all three European countries last week.

Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria have already recognized a Palestinian state within the European Union.

The United Kingdom and Australia have also indicated that they are considering recognition of a Palestinian state, further demonstrating the growing international support for this cause.

Relations between the EU and Israel have soured since the Gaza war began in October, with Spain insisting that the bloc should take measures against Tel Aviv for its devastating attacks in the southern city of Rafah.

Some 140 countries — more than two-thirds of the United Nations member states— officially recognize a Palestinian state.

