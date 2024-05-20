May 20, 2024, 8:59 PM
Nasrallah offers sympathy to Supreme Leader, nation on martyrdoms of Iran president, FM 

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has offered his sympathy to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation after President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues were martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. 

In a message issued on Monday, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was martyred along Raisi and other officials in the helicopter crash incident in East Azerbaijan province a day earlier, was a flag-bearer of defending resistance in all international circles. 

Nasrallah said that the deaths of Raisi and Amirabdollahian were a loss to resistance forces in the region and around the world. 

He added, however, that the resistance front will continue to thrive under Ayatollah Khamenei’s wise leadership.

