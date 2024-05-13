Iran turned sanctions into successes: IRGC top cmdr.

“Our nation turned the sanctions into an opportunity for progress, and the great achievements of this power has today been displayed to the world in different arenas”, Salami said on Monday.

He added that enemies had thought that the sanctions would be crippling and would make Iran give in, but the Islamic Republic proved that it can gain achievements whenever facing impediments and sanctions.

The commander made the comments during a ceremony to inaugurate a specialized surgical center in the city of Semnan, which was constructed by the IRGC-affiliated engineering firm Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter.

Also in his remarks, Salami referred to the trust of the Iranian people in the Islamic system, terming it as the basis that helps resolve the problems the country faces.

4194**9417