Iran calls for efforts to counter 'unilateralism in information security'

Speaking at a security forum in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, Ahmadian assessed the current state of information security worldwide and introduced Iran's recommendations for its improvement.

He emphasized the need for regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS to broaden their cooperation and establish new tools, institutions, and structures to counter the threats posed by Western unilateralism in the realm of information security.

Iran's security chief advocated for the "multilateralization" of international institutions and structures involved in information security to dismantle the monopoly of a single country or group of countries.

Ahmadian also called for increased collaboration in formulating laws and regulations pertaining to global information and cyber security, as well as coordinated defense against unilateralism by the United States in cyberspace in international forums such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Additionally, he proposed the formation of coalitions to counter sanctions and the utilization of non-American systems and platforms for financial, economic, and administrative exchanges among members.

Furthermore, Ahmadian suggested the allocation of responsibilities among independent countries for the production of hardware, software, data centers, and independent platforms as another component of Iran's proposed package.

