32 countries importing Iranian garlic: Official

32 countries importing Iranian garlic: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has exported as much as $40 million worth of high-quality garlic to 32 countries during the last calendar year to March 19, official says.

Rouhollah Latifi, the director general of Iran’s Rural Cooperatives Organization for market development affairs, said that the country’s exports of garlic show 65% rise in terms of weight and 64% growth in value compared to figures reported a year earlier.

The official also noted that Iran used to be exporting garlic to 18 countries while it is now exporting the product to 32 different countries across the globe.

He added that Russia and Iraq are the first destinations for Iranian dried garlic and fresh garlic, respectively.

