32 countries importing Iranian garlic: Official

Rouhollah Latifi, the director general of Iran’s Rural Cooperatives Organization for market development affairs, said that the country’s exports of garlic show 65% rise in terms of weight and 64% growth in value compared to figures reported a year earlier.

The official also noted that Iran used to be exporting garlic to 18 countries while it is now exporting the product to 32 different countries across the globe.

He added that Russia and Iraq are the first destinations for Iranian dried garlic and fresh garlic, respectively.

