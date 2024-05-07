Iran, a gateway for Central Asian countries to int’l markets: Ambassador

Speaking during a conference in Tajikistan on Tuesday, which was participated by ambassadors and different officials from Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Haghighian said that Central Asia is located in a special geopolitical position, terming the region as a crossroad of civilizations and continents.

He noted that this region is of high significance regarding its political importance, stability and security.

The ambassador also highlighted the economic potentials of the Central Asia region, as it boasts rich oil and gas and mining resources.

He also referred to Iran’s position which is located between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, noting that Iran can serve as a gateway to international markets for Central Asian countries.

