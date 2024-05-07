May 7, 2024, 7:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85469431
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran, a gateway for Central Asian countries to int’l markets: Ambassador

May 7, 2024, 7:37 PM
News ID: 85469431
Iran, a gateway for Central Asian countries to int’l markets: Ambassador

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Alireza Haghighian has said that Iran is ready to serve as a gateway to international markets for Central Asian countries.

Speaking during a conference in Tajikistan on Tuesday, which was participated by ambassadors and different officials from Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Haghighian said that Central Asia is located in a special geopolitical position, terming the region as a crossroad of civilizations and continents.  

He noted that this region is of high significance regarding its political importance, stability and security.

The ambassador also highlighted the economic potentials of the Central Asia region, as it boasts rich oil and gas and mining resources.  

He also referred to Iran’s position which is located between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, noting that Iran can serve as a gateway to international markets for Central Asian countries.

9341**2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .