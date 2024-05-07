Hamas takes fundamental step to stop conflict: Lebanese PM

Mikati was quoted by the Lebanese media and cited by IRNA on Monday night as saying that the international pressure should be applied on Israel to accept the proposed solution to give the Palestinians their rights.

More than ever, the time has come for international pressure to be put on Israel to accept this proposal, he said.

The Lebanese premier also expressed hope that the solution can lead to a relative calm in the region and that the Palestinians get their rights.

Mikati's remarks came hours after Hamas agreed to a proposed plan for a ceasefire and cessation of war on Gaza.

Lebanon itself is in the conflict with the Zionist regime over its genocidal war on Gaza, with Hezbollah resistance movement and the Israeli military exchanging fire across Lebanon’s southern border almost on a daily basis since October, last year.

4399