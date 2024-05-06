Hamas says any invasion against Rafah will end negotiations

Noting that it will be no fun for the Zionist Army to attack Rafah, he said on Monday that Netanyahu and his cabinet will be held accountable for the repercussions of any such attack.

His remarks come amid increasing warnings by the Zionist regime for launching a land operation against Rafah

He called on the international community to prevent perpetrating new crimes in this city which is located in south-west of Gaza Strip.

Hamas has stressed that preparing for an attack against Rafah is a sign of insistence of Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on continuing Genocide.

