Iran, Tajikistan hold consular discussions in Tehran

The meeting on Monday was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Diaspora Affairs Alireza Bigdeli and Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Consular Affairs Farrukh Sharifzoda.

During the meeting, the two delegations discussed consular issues including visa and travel and cooperation on scientific, training, legal, judicial and policing issues as well as measures needed to support truck drivers active in cargo transport and transit between and via Iran and Tajikistan.

2050**4261