Nearly 300 arrested at Columbia and CUNY

Police arrested 292 people — 173 at the City University of New York and 119 at Columbia — New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Patrol John Chell said during a news conference Wednesday.

Labeling the protesters as “agitators”, he said the NYPD is still working to determine how many agitators were arrested.

Police has said that several people were still being processed.

University students and professors across the US are protesting to Washington’s Support for atrocities perpetrated by the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of Palestinian deaths of the Zionist invasion of the besieged Palestinian area had mounted to 34,535, with 77,704 others being injured.

