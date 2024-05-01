Iran ready to expand trade with Iraq: IRICA head

During a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Rezvanifar emphasized the importance of enhancing trade ties between Iran and Iraq.

Iran’s deputy Minister and head of Iranian Customs expressed readiness to exchange customs information with Iraqi customs office to facilitate and expand trade.

Referring to Iran’s privileged position in foreign transit, which saw 17 million metric tons of goods transported by road and rail last year, Rezvanifar also announced Iran’s willingness to implement the eTIR (Electronic Transit System) on the Iraqi side.

In the same meeting, the head of Iraqi customs, Hamoud Hessani, recognized Iran as one of Iraq’s most significant trade partners. He underscored the development of trade relations between the two countries as a top priority for Iraq.

