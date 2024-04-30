Official: Iran to adopt more active approaches on human rights

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday to unveil books on human rights violations in Canada and Sweden, Gharibabadi expressed hope that with the next month Iran can finalize its policies on dealing with human rights, saying those policies will form a foundation for government organizations and entities inside and outside of the country.

The policy will be different than Iran's approaches to human rights in the past, he said, adding that Iran will try to examine and question the rights situation in other countries rather than merely defending it own rights records.

