Iran prime example of success in East, West: Russian author

Speaking with IRNA in Moscow, Lyudmila Avdeeva said she believes that Iran is among the most significant countries in terms of spiritual culture.

Avdeeva, who has written eight books about the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, announced that the Islamic Republic has made a big jump in development in the recent years.

She also described the ancient Iranian culture as a great treasure for the country.

About relations between Russia and Iran, Avdeeva said the two countries enjoy common attitudes, particularly those towards the fight against unequal structure of the global management.

Having many common cultural roots, Moscow and Tehran are determined to develop ties at the highest level, she concluded.

Avdeeva was a Russian language teacher in Tehran years ago. She has also lived in Iran as a wife of a Soviet Union diplomat in the Islamic Republic during the first years of the Islamic Revolution.

1483**9417