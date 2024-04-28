Apr 28, 2024, 7:42 PM
Iran’s largest shipbuilders form consortium

Tehran, IRNA – Three Iranian leading shipbuilders have formed a consortium for building all-Iranian ships, according to an official.  

Manoucher Alipour, the managing general of SADRA Iran Marine Industrial Company, said on Sunday that three companies – namely SADRA, Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex, and Darya-Bandar – paired up to meet the country’s marine industries needs.

He believed that the consortium can mobilize potentials to carry out big measures.    

The official said that the SADRA Company has signed contracts for building four 3,500- or 5,000-ton ships with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), two ones of which are Ro-Ro ships and two others are for regular purposes.

He added that the construction of two ships will be finished by the end of the current calendar year to March 2025.

