Apr 28, 2024, 1:08 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85459472
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Sound of cracking bones of Zionism heard louder than before: Spox

Apr 28, 2024, 1:08 PM
News ID: 85459472
Sound of cracking bones of Zionism heard louder than before: Spox

Tehran, IRNA – The sound of breaking the bones of global Zionism is being heard louder than ever today, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a post on his X page on Sunday.

Commenting on the US police’s crackdown on the university students who are supporting Palestinians, Kanaani wrote that saying “no” to occupation and genocide in the Gaza Strip is a global demand.

He emphasized that the cracked pillars of the occupying regime cannot be repaired through crackdowns. Anyone who remains under Israel’s damaged pillars will be buried under the wreckage, he warned.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

1483**9417

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .