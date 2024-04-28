Sound of cracking bones of Zionism heard louder than before: Spox

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a post on his X page on Sunday.

Commenting on the US police’s crackdown on the university students who are supporting Palestinians, Kanaani wrote that saying “no” to occupation and genocide in the Gaza Strip is a global demand.

He emphasized that the cracked pillars of the occupying regime cannot be repaired through crackdowns. Anyone who remains under Israel’s damaged pillars will be buried under the wreckage, he warned.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

