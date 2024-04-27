Iran, Cuba agree to establish sister ports to facilitate trade

The decision was made during a meeting Saturday between Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila in Tehran, IRNA reported.

"The Cuban side requested to use the capacity of Iran's ports and shipping to export their products and transport their cargoes, which was agreed upon, and it was decided that they will visit the Iranian ports," Bazrbash said after the meeting.

It was decided to establish a twinning relationship between two major ports of Iran and Cuba, so that Cuban economic actors and maritime transport companies can benefit from Iranian ports, he added.

The Cuban minister also stated that the purpose of this visit was to follow up on agreements reached between the two countries in the past and to plan for new projects.

The Saturday meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of maritime, air, and rail transportation between Iran and Cuba.

