Raisi congratulates South African president on National Day

In a message to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Saturday, President Raisi expressed good wishes on the South African government and nation on their National Day.

He expressed hope that top Iranian and South African officials would make more efforts to expand the bilateral relations.

South Africans celebrate April 27 as the day of redemption from the apartheid regime and the first democratic election held in the country.

During the apartheid regime, non-white people were deprived of their freedom and rights, including voting rights. Following decades of struggle by the South African people, the apartheid regime came to an end in 1994.

