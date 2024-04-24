Iranian president leaves Colombo for Tehran

Raisi arrived in the island nation on Wednesday morning in response to a special invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremasinghe, marking the first visit of an Iranian President to the country in 16 years.

He started the visit by participating in a public ceremony marking the inauguration of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP) along with President Wickremasinghe in Badulla district. This is one of the largest irrigation projects in Sri Lanka and completed with technical-engineering support of Iran.

Raisi then headed to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, where he was officially welcomed by his Sri Lankan counterpart at the presidential palace and received a Guard of Honor.

Raisi and Wickremesinghe held one-on-one discussions, followed by a bilateral meeting between representatives of both nations at the Presidential Secretariat that also saw the signing of five memorandums of understanding, aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between Iran and Sri Lanka.

During this trip, the Iranian President also visited the Kalipati Grand Mosque in Colombo and met and talked with Muslims.

