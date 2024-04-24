Iran FM spox urges US to reconsider interventionist policies

In reaction to baseless accusations made by the US government against Iranian individuals and companies regarding cyber activity on Wednesday, Kanaani strongly condemned and rejected such claims.

He added that the American authorities cannot divert attention from growing global criticism of US policies supporting war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank of Palestine, as well as violent repression of protesters within the United States by making unfounded allegations against individuals and entities.

Kanaani advised the US government to stop supporting the apartheid regime and Zionist occupation against the oppressed Palestinian nation, rather than making baseless accusations against other countries and nations.

He urged the US to reconsider its interventionist and threatening policies towards human rights, international humanitarian law, peace, and security, and act responsibly.

