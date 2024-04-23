'200 days of Zionist genocide in Gaza continued with impunity'

Iran’s UN mission in New York released a video showing the Israeli massacres of innocent Palestinians with impunity over the past six months.

“For 200 days, the genocidal war by the Zionist extremists against the innocent Palestinians has continued with impunity. The occupying Israeli regime has killed more than 14 thousand children so far and enjoys it completely”, IRNA cited a statement from Iran’s mission published on Tuesday local time on its X social media network.

The statement came as Palestinians continue to fall victim to indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes and shelling across Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 last year has reached 34,183, mostly women and children. 77,143 Palestinians have also been injured in the same period while thousands more remain unaccounted for.

After nearly 6 months of Israel's war, the United Nations Security Council on March 25, 2024, with 14 positive votes with the abstention of the United States passed Resolution 2728 to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the remaining days of the holy month of Ramadan.

But the Zionist regime continues its genocidal campaign in defiance of Resolution 2728 and amid inaction of the international community as well as the UN Security Council to force Israel to abide by the resolution.

