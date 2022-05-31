Iran censures IAEA unilateral report on process of talks

Mohammad Reza Ghaebi made the criticism after the two new IAEA reports on verification of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Safeguards Agreement.

Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly urged the IAEA to avoid releasing detailed information about the nuclear activities, the envoy stated.

Although, from the beginning, the Islamic Republic believed that the ungrounded allegations against Iran have been made by the Zionist regime of Israel and the adversary countries and presented to the IAEA, it made efforts to have a technical interaction based on documents with the IAEA as the country has goodwill, he stressed.

To reject the allegations, Islamic Republic expressed readiness to enter talks with the Agency and present technical explanations about the allegations in order to refute those claims, Ghaebi noted.

The report released by the IAEA director general does not reflect Iran’s broad cooperation with the Agency, he underlined.

He went on to say that unfortunately the IAEA reports have put Iran’s documented and technical arguments aside and have called them invalid.

So, Iran described such unilateral report as unfair, the envoy stressed, noting that Islamic Republic of Iran sees this approach taken by the IAEA as destructive.

The IAEA has to understand that unilateral reports will give pretext to those who are against Iran-IAEA relations and the sworn enemy of revival of the JCPOA, he said.

As Ghaebi stressed, all Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities have been within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and based on Majlis (Parliament) Law.

On February 23, 2021, Iran stopped voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, in compliance with Majlis Law.

