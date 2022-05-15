President Raisi felicitates 3rd place for Iranian teams in Paralympics

The Iranian president referred to four-grade improvement of the Iranian sports delegation dispatched to the Paralympics, considering the improvement as a sign of the strong will and might of the dear Iranian youth.

He said that gaining 40 medals by the Iranian Paralympic champions at the international sports scene was both pride inspiring and a jubilation for the Iranian nation, particularly for the sports fans.

President Raisi also congratulated the noble Iranian nation for this precious victory and tanked every single Iranian athlete and their coaches wholeheartedly.

The Iranian sports caravan dispatched to the Paralympics gained 14 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals, which is the best record for the Iranian teams participating in such games so far thus and ranked 3rd in the world.

