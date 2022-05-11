Iran condemns Zionist martyrdom of Al-Jazeera reporter

Khatibzadeh condoled with the family of the martyred reporter, Al-Jazeera news channel and all the reporters committed to the Palestinian cause.

He said that this criminal act is a clear sign of the non-abidance of this regime to the role and position of media and the reporters despite the false claims of the Zionist media.

He said that the Zionist regime is afraid of the publication of realities and will even resort to killing of the reporters.

The spokesman called on the human rights bodies and international media unions to initiate independent investigations into the martyrdom of Al-Jazeera reporter.

Khatibzadeh noted that a proposal to probe into the case by the Zionist regime is using distraction and a scape forward.

