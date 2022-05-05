Iran Pres reiterates coherence, unity in Iraq

President Raisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.

During the conversation which was made by the Iraqi premier, the Iranian president hoped that the political process of recent parliamentary elections in Iraq would soon arrive at a conclusion to form a powerful government.

Further, the President congratulated Iraqi nation and government on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims’ important religious holiday which comes at the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan.

For his part, the Iraqi side congratulated the Iranian people and president on Eid al-Fitr and thanked Islamic Republic for its support from Iraq.

Iran announced Tuesday (May 3) as Eid al-Fitr while some Muslim countries mark the Eid on May 2.

