Int’l Quds Day Webinar held in Beijing

In the webinar, in which a number of Chinese Muslim intellectuals, too, participated, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh referred to the significance of the International Quds Day, whose ultimate objective is the liberation of the occupied Holy Quds.

He said that the other objective of the Quds Day rallies is dismantling the Zionists’ plot to whitewash their ugly and inhumane crimes in the occupied lands against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Ambassador Keshavarz-Zadeh called for organizing a referendum in which the entire original dwellers of Palestine will decide about their own fate.

Chinese Muslim intellectuals and political analysts, too, presented their viewpoints in the embassy webinar, referring to the criminal acts of the Zionist regime, particularly against the defenseless Palestinian women, children and elderly folks and denouncing such criminal acts.

They said that God’s promise of eventual victory of Truth against oppressors will beyond doubt be materialized.

