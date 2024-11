The agreement was ratified on Friday after 95 Armenian lawmakers voted in favor of the agreement.

The agreement is based on an interim free trade deal signed between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union EEU in 2019, according to Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

He said that the 2019 deal had boosted trade between the union’s member states and Iran from $2.4 billion to $5.2 billion.

4194