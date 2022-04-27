Amirabdollahian: Focusing on political solution to result in stability, peace

During the phone conversation, Amirabdollahian underlined that political solution will lead to stability and peace in the region.

During the telephone talk, both sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in Palestine.

Emphasizing Iran-Vatican age-old relations and the importance of the expansion of ties with Vatican, the Iranian foreign minister said that many of the existing painful and anti-human calamities in the world are due to lack of spirituality and morality in international relations arena.

Also referring to the recent sacrilege of the Holy Quran by a radical rightist in Sweden, Amirabdollahian called on Vatican to pay special attention to safeguarding the divine books throughout the world.

He pointed to the danger of terrorism in the world and condemnation of the terrorist acts in Afghanistan, and said that dialogue among divine religions plays an important role in assuaging violence and radicalism in the world.

Referring to the divine dialogue between Iran and Vatican, Amirabdollahian voiced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to sign cooperation document between Iran’s Qom Seminary and Vatican.

The Iranian foreign minister elaborated on the development of Palestine and barbaric attack by the Zionist regime on the Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque, and urged a proper response by the followers of Abrahamic religions to such measures.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish