IONS 2022 Combined Maritime Drills kicks off with Iran in participation

The event was held in the presence of Iran, India, Bangladesh and the Indian Ocean countries.

Commander of the Iranian team Farhad Fattahi referred to Iran’s chairmanship for IONS security committee saying the event is underway in two phases of shore and sea.

He added that the Iranian Army has participated in this event with humanitarian aims and to develop training cooperation and to exchange maritime experiences.

He noted that Australia, Mozambique, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Bangladesh, the Maldives, France, Thailand and Indonesia are among the countries participating in the exercise.

