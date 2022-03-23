Nowruz symbol of tolerance, brotherhood: Indian UN envoy

In an interview with IRNA correspondent on the sidelines of the International Nowruz Day festival at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, Tirumurti congratulated Nowruz to all people of the world, noting that the occasion is a sublime event, which highlights globally recognized values.

Pointing to the fact that Nowruz is being commemorated by Persian community of India, the ambassador said, "We join all other people on this occasion, to celebrate international peace and empathy. This is my message."

As to Persian community in India, he stipulated that the group moved into the Indian subcontinent about 1,300 years ago, and that the country has supported the identity of this group in line with its collectivism.

The subcontinent country boasts about the heritage of the Persian community, which is deeply intertwined with modern India, he added.

He also referred to the role of prominent Persian figures in assisting independence of India as well as its cultural and economic development.

In the International Nowruz Day celebration, which was held at the UN on Tuesday, ambassadors from 12 countries commemorating Nowruz as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, and Head of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Collen Vixen Kelapile participated in the Iranian initiative, which was held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prior to the virtual meeting, ambassadors of the 12 states came together and took pictures around a Haft Sin arranged by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi.

The Islamic Republic of Iran prepared Haft Sin (a tabletop arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed at Nowruz) at the United Nations' headquarters in New York to mark the Persian New Year.

