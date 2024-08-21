Caspian littoral states propose new int’l media in 5 languages

According to IRNA, this Russian-centered media that produces and broadcasts content related to BRICS member countries, wrote in an analysis on Wednesday that media interaction between countries was one of the key topics of the Forum in Astrakhan.

“The role of media and information technology” was one of the issues discussed in the meeting, Bricks TV said in its report, adding that the representatives of the Caspian coastal countries proposed the creation of an international media called "Caspian Today".

Based on the report, the proposed media outlet broadcast its programs in Persian, Russian, Azerbaijani, Kazakh and Turkmen which are official languages ​​​​of the countries of the Caspian region, as well as in English.

The Astrakhan Governorate also suggested that the headquarters of this new media will be based in the center of this Russian province.

According to TV BRICS, more than 100 statesmen, journalists, and representatives of the expert community from different countries attended the event, held from August 16 to 17.

The meeting was also attended by Russian and non-Russian officials, including Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

The Forum has become an annual platform to discuss how to boost dialogue and cooperation in the field of culture and among media professionals in the Caspian region.

