Spox highlights Govt's iron will, determination to safeguard Iranian nation’s rights

“Our resolve to stand & strive for Iran's rights & interests remains unwavering,” Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in a twitter post on Friday on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

“43yrs ago, the agelong struggle of our nation for self-determination, & a free & independent Iran ended in victory.

“Our nation has made many sacrifices to safeguard those values & principles.”

Bahman 22 rallies are underway across Iran to celebrate the event happened on February 11, 1979.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish