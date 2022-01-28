UN Secretary-General, Iran FM hold talks

According to mfa.gov.ir, Amirabdollahian underlined in a phone call with the UN chief that the Islamic Republic supports political solution to help end conflict in Yemen.

Amirabdollahian referred to the United Nations’ strategy for halting siege, promoting ceasefire and carrying out political negotiations in Yemen, urged the secretary-general to play more constructive role in end of hostilities and bombardment of civilian areas.

Emphasizing the need for paying special attention to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the situation of Afghan refugees in other countries, he noted that the Islamic Republic has hosted around 800,000 new refugees from Afghanistan, which requires serious international contributions.

The Iranian top diplomat also underlined the necessity of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan, expressing Iran’s readiness to transit humanitarian aids from international organizations and other countries.

As to the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revie the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions, the FM described the negotiations as positive, underlining that the Islamic Republic is serious to reach a good agreement in the shortest time possible.

He pointed to the fact that the authorities in the White House are not trustworthy, stressing on the need for practical and tangible efforts as well as verification of the Western and American future moves concerning their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

For his part, Guterres welcomed Iran’s constructive stances on peace and humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

The UN chief also called for going ahead with efforts to form a government comprising of various Afghan parties and tribes in order to respect rights of all walks of life including children and women.

Guterres gave importance to any progress in the nuclear talks and removal of anti-Iran sanctions, noting that the UN will make all-out efforts to reach nuclear agreement and help international peace.

