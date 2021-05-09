May 9, 2021, 7:28 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84323758
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ready for cooperation, friendship: Envoy

Iran ready for cooperation, friendship: Envoy

Tehran, May 9, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Oman said on Sunday that Iran extends a hand of cooperation and friendship to its neighbors and has opened the doors to dialog to everyone.

Welcoming and appreciating the humanitarian role of Muscat in solving the regional issues, Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi said the close relations of the leaders of Iran and Oman have been distinguished in different fields.

Najafi-Khosroudi said that Iran is committed to the nuclear deal and ready for dialog, and added that the talks between Iran and the 4+1 are in progress and that Oman has had an important role in this matter.

He also said that the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) is an initiative proposed by Iran to put an end to the disputes among the regional countries.

Najafi-Khosroudi also said that the trade between Iran and Oman is about one billion dollars and the two countries are trying to increase it.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 9 =