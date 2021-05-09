Iran ready for cooperation, friendship: Envoy

Welcoming and appreciating the humanitarian role of Muscat in solving the regional issues, Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi said the close relations of the leaders of Iran and Oman have been distinguished in different fields.

Najafi-Khosroudi said that Iran is committed to the nuclear deal and ready for dialog, and added that the talks between Iran and the 4+1 are in progress and that Oman has had an important role in this matter.

He also said that the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) is an initiative proposed by Iran to put an end to the disputes among the regional countries.

Najafi-Khosroudi also said that the trade between Iran and Oman is about one billion dollars and the two countries are trying to increase it.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish