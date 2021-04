Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed deep concern over bombing Serena Hotel in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on April 22 as it killed and wounded civilians.

Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by Pakistani people and government to fight against terrorists, the spokesman added.

Pakistani TV channels announced that the blast has occurred on a street where important trade and political centers including Iran's Consulate General are located.

