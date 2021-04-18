Commander: Iran’s Army fully ready to carry out missions

Admiral Sayyari made the remarks on the sidelines of the military parade on the occasion of National Army Day.

Pointing to the Iranian army's readiness to carry out its missions, he noted that the main mission of the army is to preserve the territorial integrity of the country and defend the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and to do so, the army must prepare itself in various fields.

Referring to the army's progress in the field of defense equipment, he added that all facilities that are available to various forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are produced inside the country.

He reiterated that looking to the future is very important and Iran’s army needs to know the threats of the future and prepare itself accordingly.

The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is 100 percent ready to carry out its missions, he highlighted.

