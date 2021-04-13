Iran’s parliament discusses Ministry of Intelligence report on Natanz incident

Referring to the investigation of the incident in the Natanz Nuclear site at today's meeting of the commission, Haddadi said that it was announced that the members of the commission will visit this site next week.

He noted that the damage caused to the nuclear site is under investigation and surely the Zionist regime was involved in plotting sabotage act.

Spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi was injured in an incident while inspecting the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday after an apparent cyberattack that led to electricity disruption and a fire.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing on Monday hinted that Israel might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident which happened yesterday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a series of tweets addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed him about the terrorist attacks and caused destruction in Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Complex.

Iran’s representative office in the EU on Monday urged the European Union to strongly condemn the pre-meditated terrorist attack against the Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities at Natanz Nuclear Complex, which is under the supervision of the international community.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish