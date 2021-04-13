Iraq to act decisively with terrorist’s atrocity on common border with Iran

According to IRNA on Tuesday, Al-Araji said: To create stable security and eliminate misunderstandings and also to prevent the formation of future threats, increasing direct negotiations with the countries of the region seems necessary.

He added: There were very good talks with Iranian officials about holding conferences with the presence of the security officials of the countries in the region to integrate security efforts and to share information to fight terrorism and extremism, as well as to settle some disputes among the countries of the region.

Iraq’s national security adviser mentioned such issues as the security of borders and the fight against drugs and arms trafficking are the main concerns of the security officials of the two countries. He further pointed out: The presence and activities of some terrorist groups in the common border zone are one of the main issues to be dealt with adamantly through joint cooperation of the two countries' officials.

He also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its serious and comprehensive support of the Iraqi nation to fight against Al-Qaeda and the ISIS terrorist groups.

Speaking with NourNews and pointing to the Iraqi Prime Minister's continuous efforts to maintain political, military, and economic autonomy, he added: International coalition forces present in Iraq provided us with commendable contributions to fight against terrorism, so due to creating necessary military and intelligence capacities in Iraqi armed forces, it is emphasized that the continuation of this struggle should be pursued by the Iraqi forces.

Considering the issue of visa cancellation between the two countries he stated: Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s administration took major steps in this regard and made it free of charge, but because of the coronavirus outbreak there was a delay in completing the initiated measures.

He added: the Iraqi state and nation eagerly welcome Iranian pilgrims and we believe that common religious communities would be a precious power for us and the nations of the region.

Iraq’s national security adviser finally expressed that the relations between the two countries are long-standing and historical and religious and cultural commonalities are one of the most significant connecting factors between the two nations.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish