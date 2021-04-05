15,000 people visit virtual tour of Iranian museums in Nowruz holidays

Director of the Communications Museum Hassan Amidi said that the most visited museum was the National Museum of Iran along with the virtual tour of Niavaran Cultural Center.

Enthusiasts could visit virtually and free of charge the Communications Museum as well as nine other museums during the holidays, he said, adding that the National Committee of Museums of Iran (ICOM) developed the program by using official page of the Aparat website of the National Post Company.

The motto of the virtual tour has been "Museum is not closed," which has been welcomed by visitors, the director of the Communications Museum noted.

The total number of 15,000 people visited the virtual project in 10 days, he said.

The Communications Museum has been successful in developing a virtual museum tour by using Aparat and Instagram platforms for the first time in Iran concurrent with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.

The museum provided museum-goers with the opportunity to visit several museums across the country through virtual technology during the Nowruz holiday, which is the traditional Iranian festival of spring to mark the new year and fertility of nature.

