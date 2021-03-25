Iran launches simulation system for each vessel produced domestically

Iran manufactures simulation system for every kind of vessels produced in the country, Rastegari told IRNA in a recently-held interview.

Defense industry is one of pillars of self-sufficiency in the sanctions era, the military official said.

At his remarks, Rastegari appreciated national experts for their skills and expertise to provide the country with due military hardware and software.

In February, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami highlighted the great efforts of indigenous scholars who helped cut dependence on foreigners after manufacturing 800 types of defense hardware products from 30 items before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Today, Iran has achieved deterrent independence which is basis for economic independence, General Hatami said.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish