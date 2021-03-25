Seven thousand tourists visit Chabahar, southern Iran, over past six 6 days

Adnan Hosseini told IRNA on Thursday that several festivals and exhibitions are among the plans prepared for Nowruz holidays started on March 20 for 13 days.

Persian New Year, Nowruz, started on March 20, 2021.

Before the travel of tourists, Chabahar- which is now yellow- was blue regarding the zones designated for different places due to the level of infection with the coronavirus.

Hosseini called on people to postpone trips for another time.

He further said the tourists are welcomed in Chabahar based on the health protocols.

In addition to its important strategic position, Chabahar enjoys beautiful attractions in south of Iran, north of Sea of Oman.

